Egypt - Beta Developments has announced the launch of its latest project, the Beta Residence Compound, which spans over 20 feddans in the 6th of October City, located in the western part of Cairo. This new development promises to offer high-quality living spaces at competitive prices.

At a press conference, Alaa Fikry, Chairperson and Managing Director of Beta Developments, revealed that the investments for Beta Residence exceed EGP 5 billion.

The project will be executed in collaboration with several specialized companies, including Okoplan as the general consultant and Mito Consult, responsible for overseeing network and infrastructure works.

In line with its evolving strategic vision, Beta Developments has rebranded from Beta Egypt for Urban Development to Beta Real Developments. This name change reflects the company’s commitment to offering innovative and forward-thinking solutions to the Egyptian real estate market.

Beta Residence will feature 770 units, designed with luxurious double-height entrances. The compound offers two- and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 90 to 220 sqm in size, with semi-finished interiors. Buyers can benefit from a flexible payment plan of up to 8 years and a 5% down payment.

The development includes a range of amenities such as a social club, green spaces, seating areas, a commercial zone, a children’s play area, and electric vehicle charging stations. Additionally, the project will feature a leisure area with the Beta Sports Club, a gym, a swimming pool, waterfalls, and relaxing spots, all set within expansive open spaces and natural surroundings.

With more than 30 years of experience, Beta Developments has successfully executed a variety of residential, commercial, and sports projects across both east and west Cairo. Over 25,000 people have benefited from the company’s developments and services.

Having already completed and managed ten residential, commercial, and sports projects, Beta Developments is now embarking on its eleventh venture, Beta Residence. The company is known for its meticulous attention to detail and its commitment to delivering projects ahead of schedule and exceeding initial contractual specifications.

