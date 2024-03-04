Leading developer Eagle Hills Diyar has announced the complete sell-out of its premium development - Marassi Park - featuring 249 residential units offering luxury living in the heart of Marassi Al Bahrain.

The development was completed and successfully handed over to residents ahead of schedule, said a statement from Eagle Hills Diyar.

Marassi Park delivers a vibrant selection of residences, ranging from modern one-bedroom condos to spacious three-bedroom apartments, all complemented by exceptional amenities and a prime location overlooking the verdant Marassi Heart Park, it stated.

Residents have access to a scenic swimming pool for adults, a children’s pool and play area, a state-of-the-art gym, and communal outdoor gardens with barbeque and seating areas, perfect for relaxation and socialising, it added.

"This highly sought-after Marassi Park project reflects the growing appeal of Marassi Al Bahrain, a premier destination renowned for its beachfront lifestyle and exceptional community experience," said a company spokesman.

It is conveniently located steps away from the newly opened Marassi Galleria, Bahrain’s leading premium retail destination, offering residents unparalleled shopping and entertainment options, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

