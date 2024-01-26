A total of 4,123 real estate transactions worth over AED14.2 billion were conducted during the week ending 26th January, 2024, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report showed that 312 plots were sold for AED2.95 billion, while 2,696 apartments and villas were purchased for AED5.84 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Barshaa South Second sold for AED210.1 million, a land sold for AED103.74 million in Saih Shuaib 2, and another in Saih Aldahal sold for AED100 million.

Madinat Hind 4 recorded the most sales transactions for this week with 133 transactions worth AED338.03 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 49 transactions worth AED168.94 million, and Al Hebiah Fourth with 20 transactions worth AED500.12 million.

The top three apartment and villa transfers included one in Nad Al Shiba First for AED177.13 million, another in Palm Jumeirah worth AED78.63 million, and an apartment in Palm Jumeirah worth AED44 million.

The total value of mortgaged properties for the week reached AED4.6 billion. Meanwhile, 195 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED850 million.