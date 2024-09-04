Dubai: Zuari Infraworld SJM Properties led the topping off ceremony for The St Regis Residences, Financial Centre Road, Dubai, marking the completion of the structural framework of this prestigious luxury project slated for finish in 2025.

The event, held at the construction site, follows a remarkable sales achievement, with 70% of the ultra-luxury units at The St Regis Residences being sold out within the first hour of their launch, resulting in sales valued at over AED1 billion ($270 million).

This overwhelming demand underscores the project’s appeal to modern, affluent customers seeking unmatched luxury and exclusivity in the heart of Downtown Dubai.

Final slab

The final slab was completed as stakeholders and project partners, including representatives from Adventz Group, East & West Properties, Driven Properties, Refine Development Management, GCC Contracting, Arif & Bintoak, XBD Collective, and Marriott International, attended the event to mark this significant milestone.

Among those present were Akshay Poddar, Promoter of Adventz Group; Vinay Varma, Director at Adventz Group; and Jaidev Menezes, Regional VP – Mixed-Use Development EMEA, Marriott International, who joined in celebrating this pivotal moment in the project’s development.

"We are delighted to have reached this critical stage in the development of The St Regis Residences, Financial Centre Road, Dubai," said Poddar. "Today’s ceremony is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in this project. The incredible demand and swift sales at the launch have only reinforced our confidence that this development was tailor-made for the discerning luxury market."

Sales success

Abdullah Alajaji, Founder and CEO of Driven Properties, added: "The unprecedented sales success we witnessed at the launch of The St Regis Residences is a clear reflection of the market's appetite for ultra-luxury properties that offer both exclusivity and an elevated lifestyle. We are honoured to be part of such a groundbreaking project that is setting new standards for luxury living in Dubai."

Jaidev Menezes, Regional VP – Mixed-Use Development EMEA, Marriott International, said: "We are thrilled to witness this significant milestone at The St Regis Residences, Financial Center Road, Dubai. The St Regis brand embodies distinctive luxury, elevated service, and exquisite design, and this property is a perfect addition to our growing luxury portfolio in the region. The completion of the structural framework brings us one step closer to offering a truly unparalleled living experience to our future residents. We look forward to the grand unveiling of what promises to be one of Dubai's most distinguished residential addresses."

Latest addition

The St Regis Residences, Financial Centre Road, Dubai is the latest addition to the city’s skyline, featuring homes ranging from 1, 2, 4-bedroom units to expansive 5-bedroom penthouses, with sizes ranging from 970 sq ft to 9,325 sq ft.

These residences offer some of the largest layouts on the market—up to 50% larger than the average in Downtown Dubai—paired with bespoke, high-end finishings and 360-degree views, redefining luxury living in the region.

