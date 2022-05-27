DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 610 sales transactions worth AED 1.72 billion and 80 mortgage deals of AED 396.52 million, in addition to 15 gift deals amounting to AED 40.18 million Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 541 villas and apartments worth AED 1.4 bn million, and 69 land plots worth AED 320.33 million, while mortgages included 73 villas and apartments worth AED 340.42 million and seven land plots valued at AED 56.1 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED 2.1 bn.