DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 454 sales transactions worth AED1.24 billion, in addition to 96 mortgage deals of AED259.02 million, and 22 gift deals amounting to AED150.27 million on Wednesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 436 villas and apartments worth AED1.1 billion, and 18 land plots worth AED148.73 million, while mortgages included 92 villas and apartments worth AED206.75 million and 4 land plots valued at AED52.27 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.6 billion.