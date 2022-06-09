DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 293 sales transactions worth AED 757.33 million, including 73 mortgage deals of AED135.94 million, and 9 gift deals amounting to AED16.28 million Wednesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 264 villas and apartments worth AED507.79 million, and 29 land plots worth AED249.54 million, while mortgages included 67 villas and apartments worth AED127.44 million and six land plots valued at AED8.5 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED909 million.