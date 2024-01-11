DUBAI: The indispensable nature of social media and the value of becoming one’s own brand ambassador were key takeaways from a panel discussion featuring real estate barons and influencers Rizwan Sajan and Mohanad Al Wadiya at the second edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit being held at the Museum of the Future and Emirates Towers in Dubai on January 10-11, 2024.

Moderated by property consultant and content creator Mohamed Zidan, the discussion titled “Become Your Own Brand Ambassador” had Sajan, the Indian-origin founder of Danube Group, and Al Wadiya, CEO at Harbor Real Estate, reiterate the power of social media in getting better sales. Sajan remarked: “Social media has definitely helped me and my company and has ensured maximum mileage. It gives anything and everything under one roof.”

Regarding his secret sauce for winning followers on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, Sajan said he gives valuable advice to youngsters on how to come up in life, when to invest in real estate, and so on. “My content is not only real estate, but also funny and motivational videos. We also tell people, ‘Habibi, come to Dubai!”

Al Wadiya, who has earned the moniker Wolf of Real Estate, pointed out that he was the highest paid male influencer on social media when he earned 1.8 million dirhams for a single post in 2018. “I am not just a social media influencer but a multimedia influencer. I am on television, radio and the digital channels.

As the media consumption habits have changed, I have to focus more on my presence on the mobile screens. Personal branding is very important as people love to connect not just with companies but with the people behind them. A brand personification that presents the brand values is therefore vital,” he noted.

Ranked 12th among the 'Top 100 Indian leaders in the UAE' List by Forbes Middle East, Sajan revealed that he has a team that prepares the content for him and helps shoot 4-5 videos in less than two hours every week. “I also encourage all my employees to be our brand ambassadors.” Sajan added that sports and film celebrities also give glamour and visibility to the group’s commercials.

Both influencers said they ignore trolls and move on with their content. Sajan advised that everyone should be on social media and post regularly to get noticed or go viral. Wadiya’s tip for brokers was “not to be brokers trying to sell something or being pushy; instead, the focus should be on adding value and it will create magic”.

The global gathering for digital content creators on social media has attracted 7,000 participants, including 3,000 influencers and content creators. The summit offers over 40 activities, including sessions, workshops, and inspiring keynote speeches.