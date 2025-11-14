Dubai’s property market continued to demonstrate resilience in October 2025, with rising sales values and steady leasing activity reflecting sustained buyer and tenant confidence, according to betterhomes research.

The city recorded 18,339 sales transactions totalling AED46.47 billion in October. While transaction volumes eased 1.7% month-on-month (MoM), total sales value rose 4.2%, signalling ongoing demand at higher price points and strong investor confidence.

Off-plan sales led activity, accounting for 69% of transactions, while secondary market activity held a 31% share. Top-performing developers by off-plan sales value included Binghatti (AED3 billion), followed by Meeras, Damac Properties, and Emaar. In the title-deed segment, Emaar topped the list with AED4.99 billion in sales, reflecting its dominance in Dubai’s property landscape.

Buyer leads at betterhomes rose 1% MoM, supported by an 11% increase in villa interest, despite a 16% decline in townhouse demand. Villas commanded an average sale price of AED 14.8 million at betterhomes, above the market average of AED 12.43 million (DLD), reflecting strong appetite for prime and ultra-prime homes.

“October’s data reaffirms Dubai’s strong fundamentals,” said Christopher Cina, Director of Sales at betterhomes.

“Transaction values grew over 4% MoM, showing that confidence remains high. Buyers are targeting quality developments with strong long-term ROI, particularly in communities like Dubai Hills Estate, JVC, and Business Bay. With 58% investors and 42% end-users, Dubai maintains a healthy balance between investment appeal and livability.”

Leasing activity steadies

Tenant leads at betterhomes edged up 1% MoM, driven by apartment rentals (+5%), while townhouse (-7%) and villa (-11%) interest moderated. Total leasing transactions reached 48,656, with new contracts representing 43% of leases, up from 40% in September, pointing to increased mobility and continued demand from new arrivals and relocations.

Average lease prices recorded by DLD were AED76,500 for apartments, AED173,000 for townhouses, and AED272,500 for villas. In comparison, betterhomes’ portfolio skewed toward the upper end of the market, averaging AED130,500, AED218,000, and AED450,000 respectively. Jumeirah Village Triangle led apartment rental growth at +3.7% MoM, while Nad Al Sheba led villas at +5.3% MoM. Four-cheque agreements were most common (34%), followed by one-cheque payments (27%).

“The rental market continues to show strong momentum, particularly in apartments where demand for flexible payment options and well-located units remains high,” said Rupert Simmonds, Director of Leasing at betterhomes.

“With over half of lease renewals retained, tenants are showing confidence in staying within Dubai’s rental ecosystem.”

Stable fundamentals

With rising transaction values, steady rental growth, and resilient buyer confidence, Dubai’s property market continues to demonstrate long-term stability. betterhomes expects momentum to carry into Q4 2025, driven by a stable economy, sustained investor interest, and growing global attention on the emirate’s property market. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

