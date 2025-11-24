Pantheon Development, one of Dubai’s leading real estate developers, has officially broken ground on its premium AED800 million ($213 million) mixed-use project - VOXA - located in Jumeirah Village Triangle.

VOXA is a dynamic destination where work, life, and leisure will coexist in perfect balance, introducing a new era of smart, connected, and experience-driven living in Dubai.

This key development will fundamentally change the modern business and residential living in JVT.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held last week, was attended by Kalpesh Kinariwala, Founder, Pantheon Development, alongside senior management, and key project partners, including Al Khawaja Engineering Consultants (KWEC) and the appointed contractor, IGS Foundation Contracting.

The event marks a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and diversification.

Speaking on the occasion, Kinariwala said: "Vöxa is more than just a development; it is a statement of intent. As we enter the mixed-use space in Dubai, our vision is to deliver inspiring environments where work, wellness, and community coexist in perfect harmony," he stated.

This project exemplifies our commitment to excellence, sustainability, and design innovation, continuing our legacy of affordable luxury into a new realm of commercial sophistication, "he added.

Adding to the excitement, project partners shared their perspectives on the development as well.

"VOXA represents a landmark project where innovation meets functionality, and we are proud to contribute our expertise to bring this vision to life," noted Jamal Al Khawaja, Owner of Al Khawaja Engineering Consultants (KWEC).

Yasmin Salem, General Manager of IGS Foundation Contracting, said: "Our team at IGS Foundation Contracting is dedicated to delivering VOXA to the highest standards, ensuring quality, safety, and timely execution."

Building on its award-winning residential legacy across Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Pantheon now extends its hallmark of design excellence, innovation, and precision craftsmanship to a new generation of modern business and lifestyle spaces.

Kinariwala said: "With VOXA, we are not only diversifying our portfolio but also empowering investors and enterprises with a future-ready opportunity that reflects Dubai’s dynamic growth and global appeal."

"We aim to contribute meaningfully toward the evolving real estate landscape of this city, where quality, connectivity, and lifestyle blend seamlessly," he added.

Spanning over 450,000 sq ft, VOXA seamlessly integrates 70,000 sq. ft. of premium commercial spaces, 20,000 sq. ft. of curated retail, and 360,000 sq. ft. of contemporary residences spread across 29 floors.

Designed for modern enterprises and residents, VOXA boasts contemporary architecture with functional spatial planning, including:

*Spacious office layouts allowing flexible configurations and efficient natural lighting.

*Over 24 world-class amenities, including meeting lounges, cafés, wellness zones, a yoga deck, beach wave pool, outdoor cinema, pet-friendly parks, and leisure areas.

*Smart building management systems that optimise energy consumption and enhance operational efficiency.

*Eco-friendly materials and low-emission construction practices, reinforcing Pantheon’s dedication to sustainable development.

*Smart home technology offering seamless control of key home automation features

*Integrated parking and enhanced accessibility, ensuring convenience and smooth mobility of both residents and professionals alike.

With construction progressing on schedule and completion targeted for 2028, VOXA reinforces Pantheon’s long-term strategy to diversify its portfolio while strengthening its position as one of the region’s most trusted and forward-thinking developers.

Scheduled to be completed in Q3 2028, VOXA is the first branded residence and mixed-use project by Pantheon Development, marking the strategic expansion of the company into the premium commercial real estate sector of Dubai.

