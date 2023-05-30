Dubai's real estate market recorded 630 sales transactions worth AED1.65 billion on Tuesday, in addition to 127 mortgage deals totalling AED244.89 million, and 23 gift deals amounting to AED104.71 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 589 villas and apartments worth AED1.35 billion, and 41 land plots worth AED306.98 million.

The mortgages included 111 villas and apartments worth AED220.08 million and 16 land plots valued at AED24.81 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2 billion.