DUBAI: Dubai's real estate market recorded 644 sales transactions worth AED1.63 billion on Tuesday, in addition to 87 mortgage deals totalling AED156.2 million, and 14 gift deals amounting to AED25.98 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 600 villas and apartments worth AED1.32 billion, and 44 land plots worth AED310.59 million.

The mortgages included 74 villas and apartments worth AED129.86 million and 13 land plots valued at AED26.34 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.8 billion.