DUBAI - Dubai Land Department signed memorandums of cooperation with Elite Gulf Real Estate Training Institute, Innovation Experts Real Estate Training Institute, and ThinkProp Training Institute to elevate real estate training in the emirate.

These collaborations would boost awareness within the Dubai real estate sector and foster a top-tier training environment, enhancing service efficiency, customer satisfaction, and overall service quality to align with global best practices and standards.

Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency at the Department, attended the signing ceremony with Georges Maurice, Founder and CEO of Elite Gulf Real Estate Institute, Mohammed Shanaa, Director of Innovation Experts Real Estate Training Institute, and Moaz Maqbool, Director of the ThinkProp Training Institute - Dubai Branch. These partnerships align with the leadership’s vision and the UAE’s strategic objectives.

Promote Sustainability and Innovation

Bin Ghalita emphasised the Department’s commitment to forging strong bonds and enhancing collaboration with the private sector, a collaborative approach crucial in delivering proactive and customer-centric real estate services. He added that these memorandums of cooperation seek to provide the right qualifications and empower individuals and stakeholders within the real estate sector, equipping them with the necessary tools and knowledge and providing access to advanced training methodologies.

He stated, “We are pleased to embark on these new partnerships that will promote sustainability and innovation in this vital sector. We will channel our collective efforts towards developing a robust and qualified professional workforce in the sector. This initiative aligns perfectly with the Department’s overarching goals of promoting awareness and expanding knowledge within the real estate market through training methodologies that adhere to the highest scientific standards.”

Plans to Raise Awareness and Spread Real Estate Knowledge

The memorandums outline that the Department accredits the three real estate institutions to conduct training programmes and workshops within the real estate sector, committed to fostering a culture of ongoing education, professional real estate training, and innovation. The signatory institutes are also committed to raising awareness among real estate investors, property owners, and those involved in the sector through awareness programmes and disseminating real estate knowledge.

Additionally, efforts will be directed towards developing, implementing, and regularly updating diverse real estate training programmes to equip workers and stakeholders, including developers and others involved in various real estate activities, with the skills and knowledge aligned with the highest local and international standards and practices. This will include educational courses that enhance the understanding of those operating in the sector on their rights and responsibilities.

Specialised training programmes will also be designed and executed to support Emiratisation efforts, equipping Emiratis with the skillset to work or establish businesses in the sector. This is in addition to organising seminars, workshops, and real estate conferences, which will serve as platforms to address pertinent issues within the real estate market and shed light on the sector's current state.

The memorandums also seek to bring about new programmes and promote innovation in smart and digital services employed by Dubai’s real estate sector, driving further efficiency in providing services and operations.

In line with Dubai’s visionary leadership’s directives and vision of positioning Dubai as a leading global city in the real estate industry, the Department is committed to an effective approach to fostering strong partnerships and integration with the private sector. This approach is recognised as one of the cornerstones of success in the real estate sector and plays a pivotal role in supporting its sustainable growth and strategic transformation.