DUBAI: As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance governance and sustainability in the management of jointly owned properties, the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) at Dubai Land Department (DLD) has announced the formation and registration of 127 new owners’ committees across the emirate. This initiative underscores RERA’s commitment to empowering property owners and fostering active participation in community management, aligning with Dubai’s ambitious vision to lead the global real estate sector.

RERA has received a significant number of applications for owners’ committees, with approvals granted based on the specified terms and criteria for both existing and new committees. This strong interest reflects the growing enthusiasm among property owners to take an active role in their communities, following RERA’s invitation for all owners of jointly owned properties to register.

These committees serve as a vital platform for enhancing the quality of life, fostering community well-being, and increasing resident satisfaction. Registration remains open to all eligible applicants both individuals and companies; however, each committee is limited to nine members , emphasising the importance of early application to secure participation in decision-making processes.

Owners’ committees play a pivotal role in enhancing transparency and ensuring real estate sustainability. Property management companies will hold meetings with the newly formed committees to elect a chairperson and a vice-chairperson, assign responsibilities, and initiate the execution of designated tasks. Notably, these committees are responsible for reviewing budgets, setting maintenance priorities, and overseeing shared services, contributing to efficiently managing jointly owned properties.

RERA will oversee the workflow and coordinate between management companies and owners’ committees while monitoring the latest developments to ensure operations run efficiently and effectively. RERA also reaffirms its commitment to maintaining direct communication with all property owners, whether individuals or companies, inviting them to join the owners’ committees. Applications from individuals will be reviewed and approved directly. As for property owners from companies, the application process will continue through property management companies responsible for submitting the requests to RERA for official approval.

RERA’s strong commitment to owners’ committees reflects Dubai’s dedication to achieving the highest standards of management and regulation in the real estate sector. These committees are ideal for fostering community collaboration and safeguarding real estate investments. The Authority remains committed to ensuring that these committees effectively promote sustainability and enhance the quality of life for residents across the emirate, which aligns with the visionary leadership’s directives to position Dubai as the preferred destination for living and working.

Eligible individual property owners can register for the owners’ committees through DLD’s official website or the Dubai REST app, provided they meet the required conditions. These include residing in the property, holding a valid Emirates ID, submitting a Good Conduct Certificate issued by Dubai Police, and settling all outstanding service fees.

These efforts reaffirm Dubai Land Department’s commitment to providing a comprehensive regulatory environment that ensures the highest levels of transparency and enhances owners’ participation in managing their properties. This, in turn, contributes to supporting sustainability and achieving Dubai’s vision of developing a thriving and advanced real estate sector.