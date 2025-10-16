DUBAI: In a move that opens new horizons for smart real estate investment and exceptional digital services, Dubai Land Department (DLD) announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud that transforms artificial intelligence from a supportive tool into a driving force for investment decision-making.

Through the integration of DLD’s data with Google Cloud’s Data & AI capabilities, the partnership aims to simplify the investor journey from exploration to execution— while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global laboratory for sustainable and transparent investment innovation.

Building on ongoing efforts to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, the collaboration unveiled at GITEX Global 2025 introduces DLD Investor AI Assistant, powered by Google Gemini. This innovative service elevates the investor experience by harnessing Google Cloud’s integrated ecosystem of artificial intelligence, cloud solutions, mapping technologies, podcasts, and more.

This partnership represents a milestone that reflects Dubai’s vision of harnessing artificial intelligence and data to lead the transformation of the real estate sector toward greater innovation and sustainability. It redefines the real estate investor’s journey in line with the ambitions of Dubai’s wise leadership, further strengthening the city’s position as a city of the future and the premier destination for investment, living, and work. Moreover, the new digital assistant integrates these advanced capabilities with a human-centered design to create transformative experiences that redefine how individuals interact with institutions.

The first pillar of the collaboration is the DLD Investor AI Assistant, powered by Google Gemini, launched under the theme ‘Smart Dialogue, Smarter investments’, this service introduces a new dimension of support for local and international investors through an advanced knowledge interface that transforms vast volumes of real estate data into precise, neutral, and reliable analytical insights, empowering investors to make well-informed decisions with confidence.

Showcased at GITEX Global 2025 and will be made available through the Dubai Land Department’s website, the service offers comprehensive information about Dubai’s investment environment and key processes. During this event, Dubai Land Department also introduced an innovative form of interaction where users can convert documents on real-estate investment topics into AI-generated interactive podcasts, powered by Google NotebookLM, allowing users to join podcasts and engage in rich human-like conversations. DLD continues to enhance the service by integrating additional innovative features to further strengthen the capabilities of the AI investment assistant.

These initiatives mark a new chapter in the management of real estate investments and services in Dubai. By combining the institutional data strength of the Dubai Land Department with Google Cloud’s expertise in artificial intelligence, Dubai reinforces its leading position in leveraging technology to enhance the efficiency of the real estate market and boost investor confidence.

Through this collaboration, the Dubai Land Department reaffirms its vision of achieving global leadership in real estate investment, a vision now realised through an innovative digital approach that transforms artificial intelligence into a driver of growth and data into a platform for opportunity, ensuring Dubai remains the world’s foremost destination for smart and sustainable real estate investment.