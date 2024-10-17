Dubai Investments has announced that significant progress has been made on Violet Tower, its latest residential development in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Strategically located in the heart of JVC, this AED300 million ($82 million) development is designed to cater to the rising demand for thoughtfully planned urban living spaces.

It will feature 27 residential floors, comprising 287 units that range from studios to two-bedroom apartments, all designed to maximise space efficiency and modern living standards.

Giving a project update, Dubai Investments said its foundation phase is nearing completion, with 99.3% of the piling work already finished, marking a major milestone in the construction timeline.

Enabling works are expected to be concluded by the year-end and the anticipated overall project completion is set for Q4 2026. Approximately 58,000 working hours have been dedicated to the project so far, with an exemplary safety record and no reported incidents, stated the Dubai group.

On completion, Violet Tower is set to offer residents a contemporary living experience, featuring a unique steel canopy roof and a multifunctional entrance area that includes a coworking station along with essential amenities like 24/7 security systems.

According to Dubai Investments, the project is backed by the expertise of well-reputed contractors and specialists from the region.

Al Ghurair Contracting is leading the main construction works, while Tech Foundation is managing the enabling works, and Arab Centre taking care of pile testing to ensure the highest standards of quality.

Upon completion, Violet Tower is expected to make a significant impact on JVC’s skyline, enhancing residential offerings with its strategic location and contemporary design, said the statement.

The project aims to provide a unique living experience while integrating seamlessly into the vibrant JVC community, it added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).