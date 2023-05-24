Master developer Nakheel on Wednesday announced the launch of a new marina at Dubai Islands which can accommodate a total of 13 superyachts at a time, and houses 248 wet berths for vessels up to 47 metres and 40 dry berths for trailers up to 20 metres.

Boat and yacht owners, and captains can enjoy enhanced convenience with 24/7 dock assistance, complimentary club car transfer, utilities and ice supply, waste collection, pump-out services and complimentary WiFi.

Visitors can also take advantage of facilities including a carpark, showers and washrooms, and a laundrette. Gated access and 24/7 CCTV surveillance ensures maximum security for boaters and their vessels.

The newly-opened Dubai Islands Beach is within walking distance of the marina, offering the opportunity for a jam-packed day of activities including beach volleyball and beach football, or to simply unwind with family and friends in a serene atmosphere. Those looking for their next seaside getaway experience can also book their stay at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai or Hotel Riu Dubai, located just steps away from the marina.

From now until September 30, 2023, new Nakheel Marinas members who lease spaces for a period of one year at Dubai Islands will enjoy six months off new annual berthing contracts for yachts and three months off new annual berthing contracts for private boats including fishing boats, day boats, and mini cruisers.

