Equitativa (Dubai) Limited, the manager of Emirates REIT, said Thierry Delvaux is joining the company as CEO, replacing Thierry Leleu.

Delvaux joins from JLL where he was most recently the CEO, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Equitativa, a regional asset manager focused on real estate investment trusts, said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com