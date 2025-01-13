UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced the launch of Azizi Ruby, its contemporary, nature-inspired residential tower in the vibrant Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Designed to balance tranquility with modern convenience, Ruby offers seamless connectivity to Dubai’s major business, entertainment, and retail hubs, all while being surrounded by lush greenery and over 30 landscaped parks.

According to Azizi, the project features a variety of residential units, including studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes.

Each living space is designed to foster a family-friendly atmosphere, complemented by an array of amenities such as a clubhouse, a cinema, swimming pools, a fully-equipped gym, and dedicated children’s play areas, it stated.

Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are proud to introduce Azizi Ruby, situated in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle where modern living harmonizes with a serene environment. This launch underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional residences that combine contemporary design, nature-inspired elements, and a strong sense of community."

"It also reflects our vision to create homes that cater to the evolving needs of families and professionals alike, while offering convenient access to the city’s major business and leisure hubs," stated Azizi.

"With Azizi Ruby, we continue to shape vibrant urban environments that enrich the lives of our valued investors and end-users, building not just homes, but thriving communities," he added.

Benefitting from its proximity to key highways, including Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, as well as easy access to destinations like Dubai Marina, Internet City, and Media City, Azizi Ruby offers the best of urban comforts, convenience, and natural beauty.

