Bahrain - Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate developer in Bahrain, will be showcasing some of its key residential projects at the upcoming Housing Finance Exhibition being organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning.

The third edition of the Housing Finance Exhibition kicks off tomorrow (February 8) at City Centre Bahrain and will run untill February 17, with the involvement of several real estate development companies and banks.

The launch of the exhibition comes as part of the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa Crown Prince and Prime Minister to host events that aim to familiarise the community with the various housing finance services and programs available to them.

In addition to showcasing financing services offered by the Ministry of Housing, the event will provide citizens with exclusive real estate and financing offers. The exhibition aims to bring both real estate and housing systems together under one roof, said the statement from Diyar Al Muharraq.

The leading Bahraini developer will be unveiling its 'Baity' platform at the event, in which it will be showcasing its master plan and its most prominent residential projects through this new real estate application.

‘Baity’ aims to lead to further partnerships between private sector service providers and housing solutions and their beneficiaries, as the platform will target homeowners, housing applicants, residential unit seekers, and commercial banks.

The platform will also include properties categorized according to the type of real estate, location, governorate, and more. As such, this seeks to enable interested homeowners to obtain housing that suits their needs and financial abilities, whether through government financing or commercial banking facilities, it added.

On the upcoming event, CEO Engineer Ahmed Ali Alammadi said: "We are pleased to be participating alongside a suite of real estate developers in this year’s edition of the Housing Finance Exhibition in line with the directives set by HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa Crown Prince and Prime Minister."

"This year, we look forward to showcasing our various residential projects through the ‘Baity’ platform, as we hope to meet the needs of Bahrainis through suitable, modern housing units," he added.

