Diriyah: Introducing a major milestone for the Diriyah project, Diriyah Company proudly presents the Kingdom's first Ritz Carlton Residences, located in the heart of Diriyah.



This extraordinary living opportunity allows residents to immerse themselves in a thriving cultural scene and embrace a vibrant lifestyle. Inspired by the rich Najdi heritage, The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Diriyah feature exquisitely designed villas that capture the essence of elegance and tradition. Blending modern amenities and lifestyle choices, the residences place well-being at the foundation for residents to live in a world-class destination. Offering an integrated community, designed to foster a sense of belonging and encourage family and social interactions, experiencing a lifestyle like no other with cultural venues, plazas, and leisure facilities right at your doorstep.



The villas seamlessly blend the ancient Najdi heritage with modern amenities and entertainment, providing a healthy lifestyle that balances well-being with a home environment of tranquility and privacy in one of the most important cultural and heritage destinations in the world. The Residences provide a selection of six layouts for the residential villas, ranging from three, four, to five bedrooms, featuring a splendor courtyard. Additionally, owners can choose from three distinct interior designs ranging from the traditional Najdi to Contemporary.



The Diriyah Company had previously obtained a real estate developer certificate from the National Off-Plan Sale and Leasing Program “Wafi” after fulfilling the conditions and standards. In the coming years, the development is scheduled to reach more than 20,000 residential units, numerous luxury hotels, global brands, international restaurants, museums and educational academies, and open theaters. At the heart of the project sits At-Turaif our UNESCO World Heritage Site, which makes Diriyah one of the world’s greatest gathering places.



Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, commented on the residential project launch: “Central to Diriyah’s unique offering is its culture and heritage. Taking inspiration from the architecture, design, and lifestyle that make this city so unique, we are offering the world’s most exclusive and luxurious hospitality operators and brands, the opportunity to reimagine their customer and visitor experiences. Diriyah’s redevelopment is improving the quality of life for the community of not just Diriyah but of wider Riyadh. The proximity to the Saudi capital makes this an ideal destination for cultural explorers, leisure, and business travelers. As we embark upon the next chapter of this ancient place, we are thrilled, delighted, and honored to have partnered with Marriott’s Ritz-Carlton to forge what will be truly regarded as the pinnacle of branded luxury residences.”



Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer – Middle East, Marriott International commented, “We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with the Diriyah Company. We are proud that these residences will carry the flag of The Ritz-Carlton brand, which has already established itself as symbol of luxury and elegance across the globe, including Saudi Arabia. With the launch of these residences in Diriyah, the legacy of Ritz-Carlton will become a lifestyle and elevate the meaning of luxury living in the Kingdom’s foremost historic cultural destination.”



Diriyah Company has adopted an urban development strategy aimed at keeping sustainability central to the development, enabled by scalable digital infrastructure and cutting-edge end-user services. Through its projects, Diriyah Company seeks to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, to improve the quality of life for the community of Diriyah and wider Riyadh.