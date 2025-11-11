LUANDA: Dubai Investments Park (DIP Angola), Angola’s first fully integrated economic zone developed by Dubai Investments, a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, has announced that Emirates Reportage Development & Investment LLC, a leading UAE-based real estate developer, has acquired two prime land plots totaling 10,764,000 sq. ft. within its master-planned community for the development of two large-scale gated residential communities.

The total estimated investment for the project by Reportage Group is approximately AED 1.8 billion (USD 500 million), underscoring the scale of the development and its strategic contribution to DIP Angola’s vision as a premier residential destination.

The agreement was formally signed by Omar Al Mesmar, Chairman, Dubai Investments International Angola LDA and Andrea Nucera, CEO and Managing Director, Reportage Group, in a ceremony attended by Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman & CEO, Dubai Investments and other senior management members from both organizations.

Omar Al Mesmar, Chairman, Dubai Investments International Angola LDA, commented: “Welcoming Reportage Group to DIP Angola represents a defining moment in our vision to establish a world-class, integrated community that sets new benchmarks for residential and mixed-use development in Angola. Their investment reflects strong international confidence in DIP Angola’s quality and potential and reinforces DIP Angola’s strategic objective to attract high-caliber developers who bring innovation, sophistication and sustainable value. With Reportage’s expertise and global standards, DIP Angola is poised to deliver exceptional urban living experiences, elevate the overall value of the development and strengthen its position as the premier destination for investment across Angola.”

The development will consist of two gated communities of equal size, each spanning 5,382,000 sq. ft. The ocean-facing community will feature a boutique hotel with 60 rooms, 2,050 luxury villas with high-quality finishes, and 4,000 sq. m. of retail community space. The hilltop community will include 2,500 medium to high-finish townhouses and 4,000 sq. m. of retail community space. Engineering activities have already commenced, with construction scheduled to begin in June 2026. The project will be delivered in phases, with first handovers expected in Q4 2029 and full completion by Q4 2030.

The construction will be handled and delivered by Emirates Limited Investment and Development Company, a partner company of Reportage Group, who will oversee and manage every stage of the development process, from planning and engineering to execution and delivery, ensuring world-class quality and full alignment with the Group’s international standards of excellence.

Andrea Nucera, CEO and Managing Director of Reportage Group said: "We are proud to secure these prime land parcels within DIP Angola and to bring our vision to life in one of Africa’s most dynamic emerging markets. Our aim is to introduce two distinctive gated communities — one in the high-end luxury segment and the other in the business and mid-market segment — blending contemporary architecture, lifestyle quality and environmental responsibility. This project marks an important milestone in our international expansion and reflects our confidence in Angola’s growth potential and the opportunities it offers for sustainable urban development."