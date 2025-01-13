Wasalt, an advanced digital real estate platform specialising in real estate services, has recorded a significant growth in usage, boasting more than 750,000 registered users, and 100,000 monthly leads.

With an anticipated five-fold increase in revenue from 2025 to 2028, Wasalt has emerged as a transformative leader in Saudi Arabia’s PropTech landscape within a short period of four years, redefining the real estate ecosystem with cutting-edge technology, AI-driven solutions, and the recent launch of its innovative digital auction platform licensed by Infath, the Kingdom’s entrustment and liquidation centre, the company said.

Furthermore, through its new auction platform, it has transformed the traditional auction process, providing a seamless and secure experience for buying and selling properties.

Wasalt also offers transparency with AI-driven verification protocols and an innovative valuation tool, enhancing user confidence. These tools allow users to create personalised property descriptions, generate social media content, access real-time property valuations, predict ROI, and receive quality leads within Saudi Arabia’s booming $1.25 trillion real estate market.

Ziad El Chaar, Chairman of Wasalt, said: “With the kingdom's population surging and requiring 1.5 million new homes, Wasalt was established to modernise the real estate industry. Our rapid growth within four years of launch speaks volumes of our success in addressing the limitations of traditional real estate practices. This also reflects the platform’s ability to deliver value and convenience to the Saudi real estate community which enables brokers, developers, and buyers to focus on what truly matters — closing deals and growing their businesses. Simplifying the complexities of the real estate market by leveraging data analytics and providing users with tools for informed decision-making will be critical as the country braces for homeownership to increase from 47 per cent to 70 per cent by 2030.”

As Wasalt continues to evolve, the company has introduced verification and quality assurance measures to proactively address market gaps, ensuring that listings remain continuously updated and free from inaccuracies, while rolling out new features and services to strengthen the real estate landscape in Saudi Arabia.

