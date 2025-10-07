Devmark, the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, together with developer Iquna Properties, has announced the launch of Avida Residences, an exclusive waterfront community on Dubai Islands.

The project marks the first residential venture from Avida, a brand bringing its philosophy of longevity and wellbeing into the realm of real estate.

Brought to market by Devmark and operated under the Avida brand, the development integrates wellness amenities curated by Avida Longevity, the Dubai-born innovator behind the state-of-the-art Longevity Center in Jumeirah.

This proven expertise ensures that vitality and balance are embedded in the community, setting a new benchmark for waterfront living in Dubai, said the statement from Devmark.

This exclusive waterfront community offers a limited collection of one, two and three-bedroom residences, along with two expansive penthouses.

Guided by The Avida Way, which integrates wellness and longevity at the core of the design and amenities, the development combines thoughtful architecture with services to create homes that empower residents to embrace a lifestyle centred on wellbeing, it stated.

Iquna Properties CEO Jassim Alseddiqi said: "From the outset, our vision for Avida Residences was to create a community where wellness is effortless and built into the residents’ surroundings, daily routines, and connections with others. By working with Avida Group, we are able to bring its core philosophy in a truly authentic way. Partnering with Devmark has been equally critical."

"Their proven expertise in launching branded residences and positioning innovative concepts in the market ensures this project reaches the right audience and sets a new benchmark for residential living in the region," he stated.

Devmark CEO Sean McCauley said: "Across the market, we are seeing a clear shift in buyer expectations. Luxury today is increasingly defined by wellness, purpose and connection as much as by design. Avida Residences is a first-of-its-kind response to that evolution, combining a globally recognised Avida Group with visionary development and a rare waterfront setting."

"With this launch, Devmark continues to build on its track record of introducing pioneering concepts to the market, ensuring developers are able to meet the changing aspirations of buyers while adding long-term value to Dubai’s real estate landscape," he stated.

According to him, each home has been designed with clarity, comfort and natural flow in mind, blending biophilic architecture with tactile interiors by award-winning designer Sneha Divias Atelier.

"Generous proportions define the homes: living rooms with 2.8-m floor-to-ceiling glass panel windows flood spaces with natural light; kitchens finished with muted tones, Siemens appliances, and elegant countertops that exude quiet luxury," he explained.

Co-Founder & CEO Hafsa Al Ulama said: "At Avida Group, our mission has always been to redefine wellbeing and longevity, helping people not just live longer, but live better. Building on the work we have established through our Longevity Center in Jumeirah, Avida Residences allows us to extend this philosophy into real estate for the first time."

"Together with Iquna and Devmark, we are excited to set a new standard for wellness-led living in the region," she stated.

At the heart of the community is a collection of wellness-focused amenities designed to redefine everyday living.

Rooftop pools, yoga decks and movement studios create opportunities for mindful practice, while advanced recovery facilities, including infrared saunas, cold plunge pools, contrast therapy, red light therapy and a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, are delivered through Avida Longevity.

"Bedrooms feature high ceilings and warm wooden touches, while bathrooms evoke spa-like calm through soft ivory tiles and elegant fixtures. At the top of the tower, the penthouses open to sweeping views and effortless indoor-outdoor living, complemented by private Infrared Sauna that restore balance and well-being," she stated.

Residents also benefit from personalised services such as consultations, longevity check-ups and nutrition guidance, ensuring that health and vitality are embedded into daily routines, she added.

