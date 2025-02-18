Saudi Arabia - Dar wa Emaar Real Estate Investment and Development, a leading company in the Kingdom since 2007, has announced the opening of the show villa at its “Tala al Seef” project at Al-Seef district on King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Road, situated between Al Khobar and Dammam.

This milestone reaffirms the company’s commitment to developing distinctive real estate projects that blend premium design and comfort, while adhering to the highest standards of quality and sustainability.



“Tala” represents Dar wa Emaar’s latest innovation in real estate development. The residential concept is built considering the highest standards of well being and quality of life, featuring green spaces and interior gardens that create a vibrant environment where modern living meets the beauty of nature. In addition, each unit is equipped with smart home systems and advanced security devices, providing residents with exceptional levels of comfort and safety.



“Tala al Seef” stands out as an exceptional real estate offering, comprising 135 villas designed according to two distinct models, allowing families to choose the design and layout that best suit their needs. Strategically situated at Al-Seef neighborhood—one of Eastern Province’s most sought-after residential areas—the project ensures easy access to essential services as well as nearby commercial and entertainment centers, all within a tranquil setting ideal for family life.



Emphasizing the concept of well being and a focus on quality of life, the villas at “Tala al Seef” boast spacious layouts, high ceilings, and interior designs that create a seamless flow between rooms. Panoramic windows offer expansive views of the surrounding area, bringing natural light and a sense of openness to the living space.



In keeping with the company’s commitment to environmental preservation and energy efficiency, each villa features an eco-friendly air conditioning system. High-quality construction and finishing materials further ensure durability and long-term sustainability.



Since its establishment in 2007, Dar wa Emaar has left its mark across various regions of the Kingdom by delivering thousands of residential units. The company continues to strengthen its position as one of the country’s leading developers through its focus on design innovation and adherence to international quality standards, effectively meeting customers’ evolving needs and keeping pace with developments in the real estate sector.



Commenting on the occasion, Mansour Aljfaili, Sales Director at Dar wa Emaar, said:



“The opening of the show villa at Tala al Seef is a significant step toward introducing a new residential experience in the Eastern Province. At Dar wa Emaar, we constantly strive to exceed our customers’ expectations by delivering contemporary real estate products that meet the highest standards of quality. Tala al Seef showcases our firm commitment to sustainable urban development and offering innovative solutions that cater to the aspirations of Saudi families.”



Dar wa Emaar continues to provide innovative housing solutions that reflect its dedication to meeting the needs of the Saudi real estate market, reaffirming its leadership in real estate development and its drive to present projects that establish new benchmarks for premium quality in the Kingdom.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).