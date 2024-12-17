Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, has announced the launch of Trump Tower Jeddah, a SAR 2 billion ($531 million) architectural masterpiece being developed in partnership with the Trump Organization, thus bringing a new level of opulence and exclusivity to the Kingdom.

Gracing Jeddah’s Corniche, this 47-floor tower will stand as one of the city’s tallest residential towers, introducing a new level of opulence and exclusivity to the Kingdom.

Strategically located near other iconic landmarks, Trump Tower Jeddah is more than just a residential project, it is a lifestyle revolution.

Among its highlights is the Trump Club, the Kingdom’s first-ever members-only social club slated to be the ultimate destination for the city’s elite.

The club will provide an unparalleled blend of privacy, luxury, and exclusivity, serving as a dynamic hub for curated events, exceptional dining, and bespoke experiences tailored for its members.

Dar Global said the Trump Tower Jeddah is designed to meet the need for more vibrant developments, offering a diverse range of luxury residences with breathtaking views of the Red Sea.

The project’s thoughtfully crafted layouts, premium finishes, and world-class facilities including retail spaces, fitness centres, spas, and gourmet dining, promise an unmatched living experience. Integrating green spaces, enhanced parking solutions, and smart urban planning will ensure a seamless balance between luxury and environmental responsibility, it added.

On the new project, Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: "Jeddah is undergoing a remarkable evolution, moving from traditional housing to dynamic high-rises, mixed-use developments that reflect modern living preferences."

"Trump Tower Jeddah will be a key enabler of this shift, combining ultra-luxury with the vibrancy of modern life. Our ongoing collaboration with The Trump Organization not only redefines luxury living but also strengthens Jeddah’s position as a world-class urban hub," he noted.

This venture builds on the successful decade-long relationship between The Trump Organization and Ziad El Chaar and Dar Global, with projects such as the highly anticipated AIDA development in Oman, Trump International Resort, Golf Club & Residences, and the most recent announcement of Trump International Tower Dubai.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Dar Global on our third project together, further expanding our footprint in the Middle East and growing the Trump standard of luxury in the region. Trump Tower Jeddah is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and innovation," remarked Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization.

"Together, we are creating a landmark project that reflects the vision and aspirations of Jeddah, offering an unparalleled residential and lifestyle experience that will set the standard in luxury for years to come," he added.

Among other projects, Dar Global said it is also working on a mega-development to construct 200 new residential villas in Riyadh.

"The company’s debut in the Saudi market is part of its broader strategy to introduce its internationally recognised standards of luxury to Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning real estate sector," stated El Chaar.

"With a proven track record across the Middle East and Europe, Dar Global is set to deliver unparalleled sophistication to a market increasingly defined by discerning, globally mobile buyers," he added.

