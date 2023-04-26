UAE-based Danube Properties has joined hands with FashionTV brand for the launch of its first residential tower in the heart of Dubai.

Located at Jumeirah Village Triangle, Fashionz, will feature over 700 apartments spread across 65 floors. Each apartment is designed to embody the sophistication and glamour associated with the extravagant FashionTV brand, stated the developer.

It will boast top-class amenities, including a FashionTV gym, a FashionTV rooftop bar with a swimming pool, FashionTV restaurants, and FashionTV cafes, to cater to the needs of the residents.

Fashionz will also house more than 40 key facilities including a Zumba and dance studio, meditation zone, trampoline park, fashion ramp, padel court, gazebo, skating rink, outdoor chess, fashion school, outdoor cinema, table tennis, a cigar room, a Japanese garden, a business centre with meeting space, a doctor on call, and a snooker zone.

Unveiling the project, Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with FashionTV for Fashionz. We wanted to bring glamour and luxury fashion into real estate. After all our homes are an extension of who we are and where and how we live should reflect our lifestyles too."

"We wanted to offer this aspirational glamour to our buyers who are fond of all things luxurious but also affordable, being priced at AED850,000 ($231,420) onwards," he stated.

"The worldwide recognition and appeal of FashionTV will complement Danube's vision to establish an ultra-fashionable residential tower that will stand out on its own and be a remarkable addition to the iconic Dubai skyline," he added.

FashionTV Founder Michel Adam said: "I am thrilled to see FashionTV partnering with Danube Properties to create Fashionz in Dubai. I believe this project will perfectly reflect our brand's values and aesthetics. I can't wait to see the final result and invite everyone to join our upcoming launch party, a true FashionTV-style celebration!"

FashionTV CEO Maximilian Dennis Edelweiss pointed out that partnering with Danube Properties to create Fashionz has been a natural fit for us.

"Our brand is all about luxury, elegance, and beauty, and we believe that Fashionz will embody those qualities, creating a truly unique living experience for our residents," he added.

