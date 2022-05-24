Danube Properties on Tuesday launched Dh350 million pyramid-shaped architecture Gemz in Al Furjan which comes with 30 amenities.

The company’s 16th project, which houses 270 apartments, comes with unique convertible layouts that allow one bed-room unit to be made into a 2BHK and 2BHK into a 3BHK and most of its apartments come up with an in-built swimming pool that is equipped with aqua gym and anti-current machine.

Danube Properties also offers a one per cent monthly payment plan that makes it the best affordable luxury with prices starting from Dh550,000.

The 14-storeyed project with a built-up area of 530,000 square feet, will be developed at a plot area of 101,000 square feet. The project will go on sale on May 28 with construction set to begin in three months and it will be delivered in two-and-a-half years.

Rizwan Sazan, founder and chairman of Danube Group said, revealed that his company will start the process for long-term residency and Golden Visas for investors who fulfil the respective criteria such as Dh2 million, Dh5 million and the Dh10 million ceilings – from September 2022, when the process starts.

“There is a renewed confidence of the end-users in Dubai’s real estate market with domestic as well as the Indian homebuyers looking to own a second home in the city. The latest reform in visa and residency rules now make it easier for investors and buyers to secure residence visas and we are seeing a large number of buyers looking for suitable properties,” he added.

Gemz is the third real estate project to be launched by Danube Properties since October 2022 – and the second project within two months after launching the Dh300 million Pearlz project in Furjan in March 2022.

With the launch of Gemz, Danube Properties' development portfolio now exceeded 8,272 units, with a combined development value exceeding Dh5.7 billion. It has so far delivered 4,556 units with a combined sales value of Dh3.63 billion – nearly two-thirds of the entire portfolio value.

“The project is located in the heart of the city in an area which has a good number of schools, hospitals and shopping malls. We also kept prices at a very affordable rate and the payment plan very simple. It’s only 10 per cent advance and one per cent per month,” Rizwan said during the launch of the project.

The company has appointed Bollywood supertar Sanjay Dutt as its new ambassador.

Anis Sajan, managing director of Danube Group, said any new property that the group launches is unique when compared to earlier ones. “Danube’s property is mainly for people who are living in Dubai for a long time and want to own a property. This an opportunity for them to convert their rent into monthly instalments.”

Adel Sajan, group managing director of Danube Group, said they always make sure that their next project is way ahead of their peers. “Gemz is also a super innovative project. And the customers who’ll buy property on the first day, Danube Homes will furnish their apartment free of cost,” he added.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).