UAE - Leading UAE developer Damac Properties has announced the launch of its latest project, Damac Coral Reef, to be developed within the picturesque Dubai Maritime City.

This exclusive waterfront development promises to redefine luxury living with a captivating blend of artistic expression and exceptional coastal charm.

The new property offers a luxurious seaside waterfront haven and marks a spectacular collaboration with acclaimed artist Vincent Faudemer, celebrated globally for his captivating Babolex collection.

Collaborating with the artist, known as the "Little Prince of Contemporary Art," Damac Coral Reef is set to introduce an unparalleled fusion of artistry and luxury living.

Through this project, Faudemer will create a bespoke Babolex collection exclusively for the interiors of this architectural marvel, infusing it with an aura of creativity and elegance that transcends traditional living spaces.

Commenting on the launch, Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President at Damac International, said: "Damac Coral Reef is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of luxury living."

"By collaborating with Vincent Faudemer, we not only aim to offer a unique residential experience but also to create an immersive space where art and lifestyle seamlessly come together. This project is a true embodiment of our dedication to innovation and excellence," he stated.

According to him, Faudemer, brings his visionary creativity to Damac Coral Reef, infusing the luxury residence with bespoke pieces that reflect his unique artistic style.

Drawing inspiration from cherished childhood characters like Babar, The Little Prince, and other iconic figures, Faudemer crafts artistic sculptures in a blend of resin, bronze, and silver nitrate.

His masterful reinterpretation of these beloved symbols, sometimes intertwined with luxury fashion house branding, offers a thought-provoking commentary on our modern society.

Damac Coral Reef is a manifestation of luxury living by the sea, providing residents with a breathtaking coastal experience.

This waterfront gem is the latest addition to Damac's impressive portfolio of branded residences, marking the sixth tower launch this year alone. The project demonstrates Damac's unwavering commitment to creating extraordinary living spaces that seamlessly blend art, design, and luxury.

