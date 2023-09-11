UAE-based Damac Properties has announced the launch of Volta, a 60-floor new fitness-inspired luxury residential development on Shaikh Zayed Road in Dubai, featuring one- to four-bedroom luxury apartments along with a host of amenities.

A unique concept coming soon to Dubai, Volta will aim to integrate health and wellness into the design and its amenities to promote an active lifestyle for all its residents – owing to demand and trends from clients looking to increasingly weave wellness into daily lifestyles.

The residents will have a choice of three and four-bedroom super luxury apartments and one and two-bedroom luxury apartments along with an aqua gym, ice therapy, acupuncture, and physiotherapy to heal, aqua massages, and beauty treatments to relax as well as specialised diet consultants for nutrition advice.

Volta will feature a host of amenities, including a multi-layered swimming pool deck with a unique seating and lounging experience, a jogging track, a Volta infinity sky pool, a sky yoga studio, 24/7 boxing facilities, outdoor callisthenics, sculpting machines, mirror trainers, TRX, integrated gym walls and emergency rooms for the safety of residents.

General Manager (Projects) Mohammed Tahaineh said: "The three key words that characterise 'Volta' are movement, change and wellness. During the concept and design phase, we asked ourselves – how we can offer superior experiences to our residents that can further enhance their day-to-day life."

"We found that busy lifestyles make time for 'self-care' challenging. The building's design and architecture incorporate elements that promote overall well-being, and health-focused amenities allow for physical and mental wellness," he added.

The tower's exterior is sleek and modern, and the interior is designed as a vibrant, dynamic, and carefully thought-out space that radiates energy and positivity. The lobby and facility areas offer bold, neon pink colours that invigorate and energise the mind. Inspiring sculptures and art installations further motivate residents and visitors, adding to the overall aesthetic of movement. The amenities will also include climbing walls.

