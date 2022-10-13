UAE - Leading UAE luxury project developer Damac Properties has unveiled 'Chic Tower,' a 41-storey tower located at the heart of Dubai's Business Bay designed to instill wellness and healthy living in a unique luxurious setting, complimented with ample amenities and facilities.

Chic Tower currently features exclusive studios, one and two-bedroom apartments as well as one-bedroom lofts with private terraces. However, Damac said it plans to launch three- and four-bedroom apartments with encompassing hydroponic walls and sky pools at a later stage.

With a prime location, Chic Tower grants direct access to the glistening waters of Dubai Canal, paramount views of the city’s skyline, and access to world-class financial and lifestyle districts, stated the Dubai developer .

On completion, it will be the epitome of design complemented with branded interiors by master-jeweller de Grisogono, it added.

Senior Vice President Niall McLoughlin said: "Our objective with this project goes beyond just fine layouts. Along with its exquisite architecture, Chic Tower encapsulates and advocates for wellness, positivity, and luxurious living. This new development draws its inspiration from the vital need for wellness and self-care, in a fast-paced industrious and demanding world."

Inspired by luxury wellness, Chic Tower brings together restorative baths, beauty treatments and state-of-the-art sky gyms. Seven revitalising baths are specifically designed to extract body toxins resulting in skin glow with the radiance of youth, along with hot baths, cold baths, salt baths and mud baths, he stated.

This new development, which is envisioned to be a world-class residential destination, will contribute to the Dubai 2040 New Urban Masterplan, which focuses on health, sustainability, and improved quality of life, remarked McLoughlin.

"Holding the secret of youth, Chic Tower will launch a beauty bar that will be the first of its kind in Dubai. Handcrafted skincare products by specialised technicians will be tailor-made for residents’ specific requirements and skin types," he noted.

"The launch of this luxury wellness living concept centres around three key wellness pillars: mind, body, and skin," he added.

