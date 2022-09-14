UAE - Leading UAE developer Damac Properties has announced the launch of its premium project, Gems Estates - an ultra-luxurious collection of high-end five- to seven-bedroom mansions within the Damac Hills community.

Unveiling the project, Damac said the villa exteriors will be branded by Swiss jeweller de Grisogono, while the home interiors will be branded by famed Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli, making it the first co-branded real estate project in the world.

The artistic style of Gems Estates is inspired by the famous Austrian symbolist painter Gustav Klimt and the inspiration comes from shapes and curves, reflected in the exterior of villas. The colour theme is black diamonds and gold textures, it stated.

According to Damac, Gems Estates - which will be spread across Damac Hills - will be the last villa additions to the award-winning community.

Damac Hills is its first master development located on Umm Suqeim Road and Hessa Street featuring a wide array of entertainment and leisure amenities including a skate park, fishing lakes, horse stables, a petting farm and sports facilities for its residents.

"This is yet another premium addition to our Damac Hills community. We are continuously raising the bar when it comes to unique living experiences and our branded associations over the years with the likes of Versace, Cavalli and others have all been highly sought after by customers," stated its Senior Vice President Niall McLoughlin.

In September of last year, Damac Properties launched Cavalli Tower, an ultra-luxurious 70-storey tower located in Dubai Marina. The skyscraper will offer its occupants stunning views of Palm Jumeirah and premium interior designs by Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli.

Earlier this year, the company launched the Safa One and Safa Two towers located in Safa Park overlooking the Dubai Canal. These premium towers will be branded by de Grisogono.

International property consultant Savills, in its Branded Residences 2021 report, stated that the past decade had seen the number of branded residences increase by 230 per cent, adding more than 500,000 units across 356 schemes across the world.

According to the report, the market for branded residences will continue to grow moving forward, with brands and property developers eyeing new locations to grow their portfolios.

"Damac has carefully studied these market trends and capitalised on its existing relationships with premium global brands to bring unique products to market," remarked McLoughlin.

"This gives us the edge with customers looking for luxury but also for something that no one else has. The demand we have seen for our branded projects has been phenomenal and we are thrilled to be able to continuously outdo ourselves when it comes to delivering differentiated living experiences," he added.

