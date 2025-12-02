Egypt - Coldwell Banker Egypt, a leading real estate advisory and marketing firm, has entered into a strategic partnership with Sakr Investment Management to promote and operate Farida, Egypt’s first digital platform for fractional real estate ownership.

The partnership introduces a new investment model to the Egyptian market, allowing investors to purchase shares in residential, commercial, administrative, and medical properties rather than acquiring full units. The platform operates under Sakr’s licensed Real Estate Investment Fund and electronic subscription authorisation, issued by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) under licence number 989 on 6 November 2025.

Farida provides a regulated, technology-driven system for fractional property ownership, enabling digital transactions under FRA oversight. It is accessible to domestic and foreign investors, including expatriates, and aims to open the real estate market to small and mid-level investors who may not be able to purchase traditional real estate assets. The platform is designed to broaden participation in property investment and offer an alternative investment model for individuals and institutions.

Coldwell Banker Egypt has been selected to promote and operate Farida, leveraging its long-standing expertise in real estate advisory and its extensive network of developers across the country. The company is responsible for curating a portfolio of properties featured on the platform, prioritising locations with strong market demand, reputable developers, and competitive pricing.

Karim Zain, CEO of Coldwell Banker Egypt, said the partnership marks an important step in introducing fractional real estate investment to Egypt within a regulated digital framework. Ahmed Sakr, Chairperson of Sakr Investment Management, added that Farida combines financial technology with established real estate investment structures to enhance transparency, accessibility, and investor confidence.

Coldwell Banker Egypt is part of a global real estate network operating in more than 49 countries, offering services that include property marketing, investment advisory, asset management, and development planning. Sakr Investment Management is a licensed non-bank financial services firm specialising in Real Estate Investment Fund management under FRA supervision, with Farida positioned as its flagship fractional ownership platform.

Together, the two companies aim to reshape real estate investment in Egypt by enabling a wider range of investors to participate in the market through regulated, technology-based channels.

