UAE - Cityscape Qatar 2023, the annual real estate flagship event to be held from October 24-26 at the Doha exhibition and Convention Centre, has announced the participation of a Government Pavilion, featuring the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Justice, the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) and the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC).

The pavilion comes as part of the strategic partnership forged between Cityscape Qatar and Invest Qatar.

Cityscape Qatar 2023 will bring together more than 5,000 attendees and feature 50 plus exhibitors presenting diverse real estate projects and services. Co-located with INDEX Design Qatar and The Big 5 Construct Qatar, the event will provide comprehensive access to all three exhibitions, enriching networking and insights for professionals in real estate, design and construction, said a statement.

Through this strategic partnership, Invest Qatar will highlight the supportive environment for foreign real estate investors in Qatar, and the nation's commitment to promoting a conducive atmosphere for investments.

This partnership emphasises Invest Qatar's dedication to supporting the national real estate strategy by promoting opportunities to potential investors within local, regional, and international levels.

Additionally, Invest Qatar will participate in the popular Cityscape Talks, a series of talk panels covering Qatar’s thriving real estate sector. Hamad Rashid Al-Naimi, Strategy Manager at Invest Qatar, will share valuable insights into the sector’s growth prospects and numerous investment benefits during the session entitled "Invest in Qatar: Real Estate – A Safe Long-Term Investment".

Captain Mubarak Awaida Al-Hajri, Head of the Government Services Centre at The Pearl, said: “The Ministry of Interior (MoI) will be actively participating in Cityscape with the objective of offering, both investors and visitors, a comprehensive insight into the services and facilities provided by the General Directorate of Passports. The Ministry offers a comprehensive range of services aimed at streamlining the process of obtaining real estate residency permits for investors.”

Amer Saeed Al-Ghafri, Director of the Real Estate Registration Department, Ministry of Justice, said: “The Ministry’s participation in the Cityscape Qatar 2023 aims to highlight the investment potential and the advanced legislative system that leverages the growing role of the real estate sector and its contribution to the country’s economic development.

“The Ministry of Justice’s participation will offer attendees insights into the latest regulations, notably Law No 1 of 2023 on the documentation. It will also emphasise the newly introduced electronic services, with a special focus on purchase transactions. These services are integral to our ambitious automation strategy aimed at enhancing efficiency in real estate transactions.”

Hamad Rashid Al Naimi, Strategy Manager, Invest Qatar, said: “Our participation as a strategic partner and featured speaker aims to highlight the substantial growth prospects and lucrative investment opportunities within the sector. From offering permanent residency, free healthcare and education to facilitating investments in commercial activities, the multitude of benefits has strengthened the attractiveness of the real estate sector for investors.”

Nasser Al-Taweel, Deputy CEO and Chief Legal Officer, QFC, said: “Qatar's real estate market is blooming, with Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) poised to play a pivotal role in bolstering the country's investment economy. The Qatar Financial Centre is dedicated to nurturing the real estate sector by catering to the evolving requirements of its stakeholders through sound regulations and legal frameworks.”

Alex Edwards, Exhibition Director, Cityscape, said: “This partnership marks a significant milestone for us, as we align ourselves with the powerhouses of the region that have demonstrated unparalleled expertise and success in their respective fields. Their vision and plans perfectly align with our mission and strategy for Cityscape Qatar, especially when it comes to driving foreign direct investments in the country.”

