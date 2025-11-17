Riyadh: The Cityscape Global 2025 exhibition is set to launch today in Riyadh, bringing together a premier lineup of real estate developers and leaders from across the globe. Held under the theme “The Future of Urban Living,” the four-day event is expected to host more than 170,000 visitors, 550 exhibitors, and 470 international speakers.



The event reaffirms Saudi Arabia’s growing position as a global hub for real estate investment and innovation, in line with new sector developments, including the recently approved Updated Law of Real Estate Ownership by Non-Saudis. Such moves open the door for extensive international investment opportunities in the coming years.



Cityscape Global will take place at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, under the auspices of the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, in partnership with the Housing Program, one of Saudi Vision 2030 initiatives. It is organized by Tahaluf, a joint venture between the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), the Events Investment Fund (EIF), and Informa PLC.



The event will feature prominent participation from key partners, including foundation partners National Housing Company (NHC), Diriyah Company, ROSHN Group, New Murabba, Qiddiya, and RUA AlHaram AlMakki, as well as principal partner NEOM. Cityscape Global will also have Masar Destination as the holistic destination partner, King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) as the business destination partner, Rua Al Madinah Holding as the destination experience partner, and stc as the digital enabler. Their involvement underscores the exhibition’s ability to bring together leading real estate stakeholders on a single platform.



This year’s edition focuses on real estate technology and artificial intelligence, featuring a dedicated PropTech innovation zone and the launch of the Innovation Challenge, which offers pilot projects worth SAR375,000. The exhibition will also host the world’s first AI Prompt-a-thon in the real estate sector, supporting the accelerating digital transformation of the Saudi real estate market.

The event will welcome investors and founders managing assets exceeding $5 trillion, as well as top developers, architects, technology providers, and policymakers from over 120 countries. It will showcase more than 200 major global real estate projects. Visitors will have the chance to win prizes exceeding SAR11 million, including more than SAR7.2 million in in-kind prizes from the Sakani program, a villa, seven cars, shopping vouchers totaling SAR1.48 million, and mobile devices.



The exhibition’s activities are distributed across five main conferences: The Future of Living Summit, DnA (Developers & Architects) Stage, the Innovation Arena, an investors program, and ESTAAD (Sports & Entertainment), focused on the future of sports facilities and event management. The platforms will feature participation from a range of global real estate leaders.

Cityscape Global continues to cement its position as the world’s most attended real estate exhibition. This year, it builds on the success of its 2024 edition, which saw deals exceeding $5.3 billion, participation from over 120 countries, and strategic agreements that enhanced Saudi Arabia’s role on the global urban development map.