H&H has announced the launch of The Carlyle Residences Dubai, marking the brand’s first-ever residences outside New York and heralding a bold new era of sophistication and style for the city.

Prominently located in the heart of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), The Carlyle Residences uniquely blend private ownership with the iconic hospitality of The Carlyle, all under one roof, offering a new benchmark for cosmopolitan living in the city.

Developed by H&H, known for shaping the city’s most refined residential and hospitality destinations, The Carlyle Residences Dubai reinterprets the timeless spirit of a Madison Avenue landmark for a new generation.

Set within a 32-storey mixed-used tower, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Sir David Chipperfield, internationally celebrated for quietly incorporating modern, minimal design with historic buildings.

The interiors are crafted by Tristan Auer, the Paris-based designer renowned for his work on Hotel de Crillon and Carlton Cannes. Every detail – veined marble, bronze fixtures and hand-finished wood – has been composed to echo The Carlyle’s heritage of elegance and discretion with responding to Dubai’s contemporary rhythm.

According to H&H, The Carlyle Residences will offer 40 private apartments ranging from two- to five-bedrooms, each offering expansive views on the DIFC skyline.

The crowning jewel, a six-bedroom duplex penthouse celebrates scale and craft. Expansive bedrooms, dining and living spaces, walk-in dressing suite are complemented by a private wellness floor featuring a marble-laden pool, spa and gym, all reserved exclusively for penthouse residents.

Shahab Lutfi, Chief Executive Officer, Bright Start said: "For the first time beyond New York, The Carlyle brings its legendary style and cultural influence to Dubai with its residences in DIFC, at the heart of the city. Each home reflects The Carlyle’s artistry, with every detail thoughtfully designed to celebrate sophistication and vibrant living."

"These exceptional residences offer discerning buyers a rare opportunity to experience the very essence of The Carlyle lifestyle in Dubai," he added.

H&H Chief Executive Officer Miltos Bosinis said: "DIFC remains the heartbeat of Dubai’s dynamic culture, where global commerce, world-class hospitality, and a vibrant entertainment scene converge. For close to a century, The Carlyle has captivated guests, residents, and visitors alike."

"H&H’s mission is to bring not just the icon to Dubai, but a spirited, cultured lifestyle and a like-minded community of residents. Here, the timeless sophistication is experienced in a fresh, dynamic setting, crafted for the world’s finest," he added.

