Buddha-Bar Real Estate Development, a joint venture managed by Yieldhaüs, has unveiled the design of the first Buddha-Bar Hotel and Floating Residences on Dubai’s World Islands.

This new development introduces the lifestyle brand to the Middle East in a unique format, combining island living with distinctive design and experiences. It includes the Buddha-Bar Hotel, Floating Residences, and Buddha-Bar Beach.

For the first time, the Buddha-Bar concept is being adapted to an island setting, offering its signature blend of music, ambiance, and design against the backdrop of The World Islands.

Buddha-Bar Hotel

The hotel will feature 162 rooms, including a floor dedicated to branded residences. It will showcase a fusion of Far Eastern influences and modern design, complete with curated soundscapes and Pacific Rim culinary experiences. An in-house spa will offer a mix of Eastern and modern treatments.

Floating Residences

The development includes 24 Floating Residences, each spanning three levels and designed as unique sanctuaries. These residences feature luxurious amenities, including a rooftop deck with a jacuzzi and a living area with panoramic views.

Buddha-Bar Beach

This venue will serve as the social hub of The World Islands, offering a blend of restaurant, lounge, and beach club experiences. Guests can enjoy yoga sessions, brunches, and late-night beach parties, all set against a backdrop of Mediterranean chic and barefoot luxury.

Overall, the project aims to provide exclusive living experiences infused with the signature Buddha-Bar ambiance.

“Buddha-Bar Hotel and Floating Residences at The World Islands is a breakthrough for our brand,” said Nabil Souhail, Vice President of Buddha-Bar International. “This project is a convergence of our DNA – music, mood, and magic – with next-level hospitality design. Guests will be transported into a new dimension of sensory luxury at a very unique destination.”

Mohamad Issa, Founder of Yieldhaüs, adds: “Partnering on the launch of the first Buddha-Bar Hotel and Floating Residences by Buddha-Bar on The World Islands represents a defining moment for experiential real estate in the region. Our mission is to connect discerning investors with projects that transcend traditional property and become living works of art - and this collaboration perfectly embodies that philosophy.”

The AED 3 billion ($816 million) project was first announced at the Arabian Travel Market in April 2025 and projected to be completed in 2027. -TradeArabia News Service

