Brewer Smith Brewer Group (BSBG), a leading international design and executive architect with base in Dubai, London, and Riyadh, has unveiled the design of Upper House, a high-rise residential tower being developed by Ellington Properties.

The AED1.2 billion ($327 million) Upper House by Ellington will feature 754 apartments comprising studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, offering residents expansive views of Jumeirah Islands and the Dubai Marina skyline.

Embodying a holistic design philosophy, it is Ellington’s first residential development to be developed within Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), a premier mixed-use community set up by Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC). It is due for completion by early 2026.

The Emirati design-led boutique developer had last year signed up BSBG for collaborative development of four new projects in Dubai - the first one being the Upper House.

The key development will boast a variety of leisure facilities and amenities, including a 37-m horizon pool, an interactive fitness studio, a health club with a climbing wall, a yoga studio, a sky spa, and padel and basketball courts, said BSBG in its statement.

In addition, residents will be able to make use of a bespoke movie theatre, a residential clubhouse, record lounge, podcast room, indoor skate park, a pet play area, a kids’ splash pad and play area, and an outdoor barbeque area.

Unveiling the design, BSBG Group Design Director Michael Lewis said: "Upper House by Ellington is the epitome of a connected community, with first-class amenities delivering a lifestyle and wellness vision. With this project, we’ve tried to bring to life an aspiration of urban active living, creating a benchmark for wellness developments in Dubai."

The high-end dual tower residential development appears almost as a ‘gateway to JLT’ from the south, and will deliver ultra-modern apartments and sweeping terraces with 360-degree panoramic views towards the Marina coastline, across JLT and Jumeirah Islands.

"The number and variety of amenities are exceptional and are very interesting because most developers wouldn’t normally commit to such a large quantity of non-leasable space within a scheme," remarked Lewis.

"But this creates a real sense of place, a real sense of community, and everything is designed with the objective of connecting people within the scheme. That to me is the key aspiration for this project," he added.

