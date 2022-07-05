UAE - Leading real estate development company, Bloom Holding has announced that people from all nationalities will be able to own property at its newly-launched Bloom Living, a fully integrated and all-inclusive community located in Abu Dhabi.

Being built over a 2.2-million-sq-m area, the iconic gated community features more than 4,000 homes, including a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments, to suit the unique needs of residents of all generations.

Bloom Living’s architecture is inspired by the rustic vibe of the Mediterranean and seamlessly fuses traditional Spanish design with contemporary finishings.

According to Bloom, its recent designation as an investment zone will allow buyers of all nationalities to purchase residential units in the development; a step that mirrors Bloom Living’s alignment with Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 which highlights the importance of diversity, inclusivity and a high standard of living towards sustained economic development.

The aspirational community will bring together residents of all ages, cultures, and ethnicities, to deliver a superior living experience that promotes genuine human connection, it added.

CEO Carlos Wakim said: “The designation of Bloom Living as an investment zone will open up ownership for residential units among an expanded demographic of buyers, which will help increase long term investment and encourage longer term residency.”

“However, the investment zone designation alone is not enough; it has to be complemented with building the right product at the right price in the right location. At Bloom, we are committed to providing UAE residents with a diversity of real estate services that directly address their evolving needs, and now we are offering a fully integrated all-inclusive community for all nationalities," he added.

