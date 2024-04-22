Bloom Holding, a UAE-based real estate development company, has announced the launch of ‘Olvera’, the sixth phase of Bloom Living, its fully integrated and all-inclusive community in Abu Dhabi.

Named after the ancient Spanish city, Olvera offers premium two and three-bedroom townhouses scheduled to be completed in Q3 2027. Prices start from AED1.8 million with attractive post-handover payment plans.

Inspired by Mediterranean architecture, units at Olvera are thoughtfully designed to welcome spacious indoor-outdoor living with open floor plans, carefully planned kitchens, elegant and modern finishings, as well as access to top-class amenities, providing residents with an exceptional community living experience.

All villas and townhouses in Bloom Living’s previously launched phases have been successfully sold out, reflecting the strength of the project’s proposition as a premium community living destination that caters to the evolving needs of residents.

The CEO of Bloom Holding, Carlos Wakim, said, “At Bloom Holding, we pay great attention to details and prioritise excellence, which is why so many people continue to invest in our communities. We are deeply committed to continuously delivering property that meets the demands of the market and creating homes in adherence with the highest standards of quality.

“We are confident that the high demand received from investors and end users is a direct result of the uniqueness of Bloom Living, a fully integrated community that offers a great lifestyle with long-term value. This overwhelming response is a testament to the market confidence in Bloom Holding’s developments, and the growing need for premium properties."

“With many successful launches behind us, we believe that the launch of Olvera aligns with our vision to offer residents perfectly designed homes with modern and elegant finishings surrounded by lush greenery and top-class amenities, all within an all-inclusive, vibrant community in a prime location,” he added.

Bloom Living features a selection of villas, townhouses and apartments to suit the unique needs of residents of all generations. The highly convenient gated community is located within Zayed City and close to Zayed International Airport. Bloom Living has been designated as an investment zone allowing buyers of all nationalities to purchase residential units in the development.