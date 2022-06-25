UAE-based Binghatti Developers has announced the launch of its 300-unit residential project, Binghatti Canal, featuring a mix of studios as well as one- and two-bedroom apartments overlooking the luxurious waterfront destinations in Business Bay area, Dubai.

To be developed at an investment of AED500 million ($136 million), the project is set for completion by mid-2023.

Unveiling the key Business Bay development, Binghatti said it will boast a total of 124 one- and 85 two-bedroom apartments in addition to 84 studios with direct views of the center of the city of Dubai.

The project is also close to Dubai's tourist destinations, including City Walk, Yacht Club, Al Safa and La Mer Park, Kite Beach and Zabeel Palace, it added.

"We are pleased to add our 50th project in the company’s portfolio in the UAE, which will be a new shift in our real estate journey," remarked its CEO Muhammad Binghatti.

"This innovative project, which will be constructed in one of the most prosperous areas of Dubai, is one of our many achievements for this year," he added.

Binghatti said the project will be unique in terms of creativity and luxury, as it contains elegant and practical apartments designed in an exclusive contemporary style in classic designs with wonderful views of the Dubai Water Canal.

"The high standards of privacy and security add to its excellence," he stated.

"Our architectural philosophy focus on the new generation of streamlined designs that extend from the stereotype to the dream house, while providing exceptional and unique facilities, especially the architecture of the facade , the distinctive classic colors and unique interior designs that make it distinct from others. The strategic location in Business Bay makes walking and commuting to all parts of Dubai an easy experience for residents,” he said.

The apartments in the Binghatti Canal project with their comfort and luxury, the interior design of the spaces that offers a perfect balance between practical design and high technology, make it the ideal destination.

"Our smart homes provide comfort and the highest standards of security in a modern and luxurious lifestyle with high- tech solutions that facilitate the customers’ lifestyle, especially with the integration of the virtual assistant system (Alexa) to facilitate daily household tasks," he added.

To mark the launch, the developer offered a discount of AED300,000 on any unit in Binghatti Canal as part of a one-day only offer.

The project includes units of different areas, ranging from 93.09 sq ft to 448.66 sq ft, in addition to areas of 769.79 sq ft, 778.66 sq ft and other units ranging from 234.19 sq sq ft to 1377, 57 sq ft.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).