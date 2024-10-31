UAE - Leading Dubai developer Binghatti Developers has announced the launch of its newest icon - Binghatti Skyrise - in the heart of Business Bay area, perfectly located to meet the increasing demand for luxury residential units near Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Water Canal.

This launch comes as part of Binghatti's vision to double its project portfolio to over AED100 billion ($27.2 billion) in the next 18 months, said the developer.

Strategically situated in Dubai’s Business Bay district, this expansive waterfront development offers effortless access to Downtown Dubai and uninterrupted views of the iconic Burj Khalifa and Dubai Water Canal.

Binghatti said the project was an architectural masterpiece featuring 3,333 residential units designed in a contemporary style.

Its design concept draws inspiration from the seamless fusion of diverse elements, resulting in a cohesive façade that captivates the senses.

"The premium project represents a new step towards enhancing excellence in delivering unique residential experiences," remarked Chairman Muhammad BinGhatti.

"We always strive to exceed expectations and innovate living spaces that combine luxury and innovation, embodying our vision to make a significant impact on Dubai’s real estate market and double our real estate portfolio to AED100 billion within the next 18 months," he stated.

According to him, the project offers seamless access to Dubai’s key attractions, commercial hubs, and leisure destinations.

"Residents of Binghatti Skyrise can enjoy a range of over 15 high-end amenities, including luxury swimming pools, a private golf course, tennis courts, a fully equipped gym, kids’ water park, and dedicated yoga and relaxation areas," he stated.

"Binghatti Skyrise presents a smart investment opportunity, as it’s situated on one of the last available plots in Business Bay, which continues to experience high demand and strong returns. By combining innovative design with state-of-the-art facilities, the project aims to provide an unmatched residential experience," he added.

