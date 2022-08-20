UAE - Binghatti Developers, a real estate company in Dubai, has announced early completion of three of its projects in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

The three projects are Binghatti Rose, Binghatti Mirage and Binghatti Gems, all of which were completed ahead of their respective target delivery dates.

The total investment value of these three projects is circa Dh400 million. The projects have lavish common area facilities, health and fitness clubs and swimming pools.

“This achievement consolidates our vision in Binghatti which is to add value to Dubai’s real estate market by providing investors early delivery of projects along with multiple options for both owners and investors. This is what consolidates the success of real estate investment and denotes Binghatti’s continued success in Dubai’s real estate market,” said Eng. Muhammad BinGhatti, CEO, Binghatti Developers.

BinGhatti said that the delivery of these three projects reflects the continuation of Binghatti’s expansionist approach in Dubai’s real estate sector and fulfills the needs of their wide customer base (both local and foreign) and is a testament to growing demand for real estate in Dubai prime areas.

Binghatti Developer’s has also launched a number of additional projects in JVC: Binghatti Luna; Binghatti Gate; Binghatti Jasmine; and Binghatti Heights.

This brings the total number of units launched in the JVC area to more than 1,500 apartments.

BinGhatti stressed that the real estate market in Dubai is robust thanks to the economic recovery in the UAE. He expected recovery to continue considering the leadership’s innovative approach, rational procedures, and flexible laws granting residency, citizenship, and enhancement of foreign ownership. All of this has contributed to attracting greater investment and strengthening key economic sectors in the UAE leading to greater talent pool which feeds into positive performance of the overall real estate market.

Binghatti has a track record of being one of the fastest developers of real estate where most of its projects are delivered in advance of original target delivery dates. This also provides investors with confidence and significant investment opportunities.

"With its prime location in Dubai, JVC continues to attract a diverse group of buyers who want to own prime properties at competitive prices, whilst enjoying ultra-modern lifestyle with easy transportation access into the heart of the Emirate," Binghatti said.

JVC is one of the most attractive residential areas for families, conveniently located in the heart of Dubai adjacent to Al Khail Road on side and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road Street on the other. There are also new access points through Hessa Street. The JVC extends on green spaces, provides a wide range of services and facilities, making it a significant destination in terms of real estate investment.

Binghatti Developers aspires to launch more projects in several regions this year to raise the value of its real estate portfolio in the Dubai market.

