Saudi Arabia - Bidaya Home Finance, the leading non-bank provider of real estate financing products in Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of a brand-new portfolio of financing solutions tailored exclusively for corporate customers.

Following the company’s groundbreaking work in consumer digital real estate financing, the introduction of corporate products marks the beginning of a new chapter for Bidaya.

Launching with three distinctive programmes, Bidaya's corporate offerings consist of:

*Purchase of Residential and Commercial Land Financing – Available under Murabaha or Ijara contract types, this financing option is perfect for companies seeking to purchase into constructing commercial or residential buildings for commercial purposes, or their own operational needs.

*Construction (Development or Completion) of Real Estate Project Financing – Available under Commodity Murabaha or Ijara & Istisna contract types, this program is ideal for businesses who already own land and want to build a commercial real estate project. It is also suitable for companies that want to develop facilities for operating purposes.

*Buy-and-Lease-Back Financing – Available under the Ijara contract type, this financing solution is intended for companies that own income-generating investment properties and seeks to sell them to Bidaya and rent them to acquire finance for other commercial purposes, such as investments, expansion, etc.

On the new programmes, Acting CEO Engineer Faisal bin Abdulrahman Al Nasser said: "Having established the benchmark for digital real estate financing for consumers, the introduction of Bidaya's new line of corporate real estate financing solutions is a pivotal moment for the company."

Owing to the kingdom’s charismatic leadership’s Vision 2030, the real estate sector is experiencing tremendous growth across Saudi Arabia, he noted.

"We are proud to empower the growth opportunities for Saudi businesses, strengthening our contribution to the realization of the ambitious Vision 2030," he added.

According to Knight Frank, more than 555,000 additional residential units and over 275,000 hotel rooms are expected by 2030 in addition to 4.3 million sq m retail space and 6.1 million sq m of new office space.

These figures translate into significant investment potential, and Bidaya's next-generation digital Financing solutions for businesses make it simpler than ever to secure the funding they need. This prompted Bidaya to introduce corporate products to be a supportive arm for investors in this rapidly growing sector, it added.

