Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), the leading retail and commercial bank in Bahrain, said it has partnered with Infracorp Company to offer exclusive financing options for customers seeking to own or invest in residential units at Bahrain Harbour.

This announcement coincides with BBK’s participation in Cityscape 2024, which opened today (November 26) at Exhibition World Bahrain.

With this deal, BBK will offers its customers, both Bahrainis and non-Bahrainis residents, as well as GCC residents of all nationalities, exceptional benefits for purchasing units in Harbour Row, which include competitive interest rates, and flexible down payment plans, enabling prospective homeowners to invest in a dynamic urban lifestyle that seamlessly blends architecture, luxury, and community living.

On the key partnership, Ahmed Taqi, General Manager of Retail Banking at BBK, said: "This partnership with Infracorp marks another milestone in our ongoing journey to enhance customer experience by forging relationships with Bahrain’s leading real estate developers. It reflects BBK’s dedication to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions that enrich the lives of our valued clients. We are dedicated to maintaining our reputation as a trusted financial partner, offering unparalleled services tailored to meet diverse needs."

Taqi stated that BBK was looking forward to expanding its collaborations with other real estate developers during Cityscape, introducing innovative mortgage solutions that redefine homeownership opportunities and ensure its customers receive the best financial options available.

Nada Al Kooheji, Chief Financial Officer of Infracorp, expressed delight at the collaboration. "We are thrilled to partner with BBK to extend unique opportunities to its customers. Bahrain Harbour is more than just a residential project - it’s a lifestyle destination offering unmatched luxury, convenience, and leisure," she stated.

Bahrain Harbour, situated at the heart of Manama, offers a modern lifestyle within a premium urban community.

The project comprises six distinct buildings across its West Wing and East Wing, providing a variety of floor plans designed to cater to diverse preferences, said Al Kooheji.

From stylish studios for short stays to family-friendly units and two-bedroom penthouses, Harbour Row redefines contemporary living.

"We are confident that our modern project will set a new benchmark for quality living in the region," she added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).