Bahraini real estate developer Bareeq Al Retaj has announced the launch of its pioneering sustainable community on the kingdom's eastern coast.

Located close to a local heritage village and Aquaculture Centre, the new development Ras Hayan Village will boast waterfront villas and apartments, leisure, hospitality and retail space as well as a stunning marina, all set amidst a natural mangrove forest.

Ras Hayan is unique in its organically conscious zoning and master-planning of residential, leisure and natural spaces, holistically integrated into the natural environment, said the Bahraini real estate developer at the unveiling of the project at the debut Cityscape Bahrain.

Many of the residences provide calm canal aspects, with the Northern most canal opening onto a natural mangrove forest whose biodiversity is being preserved and enhanced, it stated.

Annoucing the project, Dr Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Bareeq Al Retaj, said: "Ras Hayan area is of great importance to the heritage of Bahrain, and we want to allow people to live amongst its natural ecosystems. Saving and enhancing the inter-tidal wetlands has been a priority for us, and we plan to expand the existing mangroves and build an observatory for residents."

"In Ras Hayan you will find a distinct relaxed village dimension, avoiding the large one-size-fits-all feeling of some larger projects and focusing on creating community through clever and organic masterplanning," stated Al Shaer.

Bareeq Al Retaj said Ras Hayan Village was one of the four pioneering projects being brought to life on its 150 sq m stand during the three-day expo. A special team will be on hand to cater to all potential buyers.

Ras Hayan’s residential offerings incorporate a limited number of waterfront and canal villas with larger than average plot sizes, and inland meandering neighbourhoods where streets are verdant and residents can connect with their natural environment.

