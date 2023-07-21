Bahrain's Ministry of Works has connected 316 new residential and commercial properties to the sanitary water network across various governorates during the first half of 2023.

The ministry remains commited to expanding this essential service, keeping pace with the ongoing urban development, reported BNA, citing a senior official.

"The connection works were carried out in various residential complexes in all four governorates, including block 1209 in Hamad Town, block 1019 in Damistan area, block 210 in Muharraq, and block 912 in East Riffa," stated Engineer Fathi Abdullah Al Farea, Assistant Undersecretary for Sanitary Engineering at the ministry.

"We are simultaneously executing several sanitary water network projects, including the project in Hamad Town 1205, Wahat Al Muharraq and Wahat Qalali, Jari Al Shaikh 924, and in Sitra 609," he added.

