Badreldin Group, a leading player in Egypt’s real estate sector, has joined hands with InterContinental Hotel Group, for the launch of West Cairo’s tallest towers. Rising 150m tall with 40 storeys, these landmarks will redefine the Egyptian capital’s skyline.

The towers will feature hospitality, residential and office spaces – complemented by top-class amenities such as dedicated concierge services, conference rooms, co-working spaces, health and wellness facilities and a dynamic podium with retail and F&B offerings.

The launch comes at a time when Badreldin Group is celebrating its 50 years of experience and real estate excellence in the Egyptian market.

Over the past five decades, the group has reshaped Egypt’s urban landscape through a transformative portfolio spanning over 1.9 million sqm of pioneering projects, including Arkan Plaza and the Karma Communities. In 2020, the group partnered with Arkan to establish Arkan Palm Developments, bringing to life the groundbreaking 205 project.

Designed as a vibrant hub for residents and businesses alike, the project features upscale serviced residences, world-class hotels managed by InterContinental by IHG Hotels and property management by Savills Egypt, a dynamic financial district, a cutting-edge medical park led by Al Safa Hospital, and the charming Canal Walk Residence neighborhood.

Standing at the heart of 205’s next chapter, the three high-rise towers will reshape West Cairo’s skyline and establish a new precedent for architectural innovation in Egypt.

The group embarks on a bold new chapter with its flagship project, 205, set to transform West Cairo into a vibrant hub for business, lifestyle, and innovation.

The milestone event featured a breathtaking orchestral performance by international soprano Fatma Said, accompanied by conductor Marcus Merkel and developed by RMC – showcasing the group’s dedication to blending art, culture, and innovation into its vision for the future.

The gala also marked the unveiling of a bold new chapter for 205 by Arkan Palm Developments, the group’s flagship project in Sheikh Zayed.

A Badreldin Company, Arkan has emerged as a pioneering mixed-use real estate developer in Egypt, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

The group’s flagship destination, Arkan Plaza, serves as a visionary landmark and the heartbeat of Sheikh Zayed’s community spirit. Located in the heart of Zayed City, Arkan Plaza has quickly become a commercial hub, redefining the way people work, dine, and socialize in West Cairo.

The group's prime project, 205 represents a new center of gravity along the 26th of July corridor, offering a vibrant mix of residential and commercial spaces tailored for modern living, it stated.

"It will soon introduce three architectural marvels that will redefine the city’s skyline. The towers will feature hospitality, residential, and office spaces - complemented by world-class amenities such as dedicated concierge services, conference rooms, co-working spaces, health and wellness facilities and a dynamic podium with retail and F&B offerings," remarked its Founder and President Mamdouh Badreldin.

Envisioned as 'The World in One Location,' this mixed-use destination will feature three hotels managed by InterContinental Hotel Group.

Designed as a fully integrated vertical compound, the towers will establish 205 as West Cairo’s premier hub for business, lifestyle, and luxury living – setting a new standard for urban excellence, he added.

Badreldin said: "Our steadfast commitment to creating spaces that uplift communities and drive business success is stronger than ever."

"The developments at 205 mark a bold step forward, reaffirming our vision to shape the future of West Cairo, enhance our legacy, and usher in a new era of progress and innovation for generations to come," he stated.

Looking ahead, Badreldin said the developer remains dedicated to shaping Egypt’s urban future through visionary developments that reflect its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community well-being.

With 205 positioned as a transformative project, the group is set to further cement its legacy as a leader in the real estate sector and redefine the standard for modern urban living in West Cairo and beyond, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

