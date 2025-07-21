UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that 98% of the work has been completed on its Azizi Vista project located in Dubai Studio City.

A modern luxury low-rise residential building, Vista features a mix of studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartments.

Strategically located with excellent accessibility, its residents will benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, said the developer.

According to Azizi, the construction is on the verge of finalisation. All structural, blockwork, internal plaster, tiling, HVAC, MEP, swimming pool, façade, and elevator works have been completed.

External works and overall finishes are advancing rapidly, both currently also at 98%, with a total of 182 skilled professionals deployed on-site, it stated.

It was planned to be delivered toward the end of Q3 2025, but will now be completed sooner, ahead of schedule, it added.

Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are delighted to witness Azizi Vista nearing full completion, a reflection of our unrelenting commitment to timely delivery, superior quality, and operational excellence."

"Its completion represents yet another major milestone in our journey of enriching lifestyles and shaping Dubai’s urban fabric through developments that embody thoughtful design and meticulous craftsmanship," he added.

