UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that work is moving at a steady pace on its ambitious development, Riviera, in Dubai with the Phase IV job nearly 40% done and on track for completion by Q3 next year.

Riviera is Azizi’s French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community strategically located in the Mohammed Bin Rashid City which houses some of the important business, leisure, and retail hubs.

Giving a project update, Azizi said it is advancing swiftly in the construction of the fourth phase of Riviera, comprising six buildings. Of these buildings, Azizi Azure, is now 44% complete, with its structure at 100%, blockwork and internal plaster at 95% and 70%, and HVAC, MEP, and overall finishes at 14%, 25%, and 18%, respectively.

Work on the other five buildings is also progressing rapidly, with construction completion varying between 34%, 39%, 41%, and 43%, and the total workforce having been increased to 3,100, it stated.

On the rapid construction, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are thrilled about the swift progress happening in the fourth phase of our mega-project Riviera."

"We are eager to welcome our highly esteemed investors and end-users by 2024, as Riviera caters to the accelerating demand for strategically located and meticulously designed communities, providing an unparalleled lifestyle to its residents," he added.

